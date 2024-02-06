Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 569.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 580.6, and it closed at 569.15. The stock had a high of 589.45 and a low of 567.15. The market capitalization of the company is 13,324.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 628.5, while the 52-week low is 253.45. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 86,484.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹571.8, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹569.15

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 571.8. It has seen a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.65, suggesting a positive movement.

06 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹569.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, there were 86,484 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 569.15.

