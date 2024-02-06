Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹580.6, and it closed at ₹569.15. The stock had a high of ₹589.45 and a low of ₹567.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,324.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹628.5, while the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 86,484.

