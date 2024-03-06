Active Stocks
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Market reacts negatively to Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 591.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 580.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 590.15 and closed at 589.9. The stock reached a high of 594.25 and a low of 576.65 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 13,733.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 646.95 and the low was 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 71,497 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:55:58 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹580.45, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹591.8

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently priced at 580.45, with a percent decrease of 1.92% and a net change of -11.35. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

06 Mar 2024, 09:31:43 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.71%
3 Months50.62%
6 Months61.06%
YTD36.97%
1 Year96.42%
06 Mar 2024, 09:10:43 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹590.3, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹591.8

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently priced at 590.3, showing a decrease of 0.25% with a net change of -1.5.

06 Mar 2024, 08:01:56 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹589.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 71,497 shares, with a closing price of 589.9.

