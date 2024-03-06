Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Market reacts negatively to Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹590.15 and closed at ₹589.9. The stock reached a high of ₹594.25 and a low of ₹576.65 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,733.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹646.95 and the low was ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 71,497 shares traded.

