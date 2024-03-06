Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Market reacts negatively to Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹590.15 and closed at ₹589.9. The stock reached a high of ₹594.25 and a low of ₹576.65 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,733.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹646.95 and the low was ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 71,497 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently priced at ₹580.45, with a percent decrease of 1.92% and a net change of -11.35. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.71%
|3 Months
|50.62%
|6 Months
|61.06%
|YTD
|36.97%
|1 Year
|96.42%
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently priced at ₹590.3, showing a decrease of 0.25% with a net change of -1.5.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 71,497 shares, with a closing price of ₹589.9.
