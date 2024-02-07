Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Today's Trading

Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 571.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 586.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 579.85 and closed at 571.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 597.5, while the lowest price was 571.8. The market capitalization of the company is 13,674.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 628.5, and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 67,663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.63%
3 Months79.95%
6 Months52.59%
YTD35.73%
1 Year98.16%
07 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹586.85, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹571.8

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is 586.85, which represents a 2.63% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 15.05.

07 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹571.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 67,663 shares. The closing price for the stock was 571.8.

