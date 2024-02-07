Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Today's Trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹579.85 and closed at ₹571.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹597.5, while the lowest price was ₹571.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,674.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹628.5, and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 67,663 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.63%
|3 Months
|79.95%
|6 Months
|52.59%
|YTD
|35.73%
|1 Year
|98.16%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹586.85, which represents a 2.63% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 15.05.
On the last day, the BSE volume of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 67,663 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹571.8.
