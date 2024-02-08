Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 586.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 616.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 597.75 and closed at 586.85. The stock reached a high of 616.15 and a low of 587. The market capitalization of the company is 14,357.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 628.5 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 271,519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹616.15, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹586.85

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 616.15. There has been a 4.99% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 29.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹586.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 271,519. The closing price for the shares was 586.85.

