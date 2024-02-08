Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹597.75 and closed at ₹586.85. The stock reached a high of ₹616.15 and a low of ₹587. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,357.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹628.5 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 271,519 shares.

