Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 445.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 448.4 and closed at 445.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 450 and a low of 443.1. The market capitalization of the company is 10,444.87 crore. The 52-week high is 460 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 108,973 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹445.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 108,973. The closing price for the day was 445.3.

