Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 2.69 %. The stock closed at 616.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 626.2 and closed at 616.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 646.95 and a low of 603 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 14,744.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 628.5, and the 52-week low is 253.45. The stock saw a volume of 427,462 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹616.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 427,462. The closing price of the stock was 616.15.

