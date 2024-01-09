Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹448.45 and closed at ₹448.25. The stock had a high of ₹455 and a low of ₹442.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,366.81 crore. The 52-week high is ₹460 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 142,670 shares.
The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹446.35. There has been a 0.33 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.16%
|3 Months
|25.29%
|6 Months
|54.2%
|YTD
|2.88%
|1 Year
|66.56%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹448.55, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% and has seen a net increase of 3.65 points.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, there were a total of 142,670 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹448.25.
