Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 444.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 448.45 and closed at 448.25. The stock had a high of 455 and a low of 442.25. The market capitalization of the company is 10,366.81 crore. The 52-week high is 460 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 142,670 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹446.35, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹444.9

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 446.35. There has been a 0.33 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

09 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.16%
3 Months25.29%
6 Months54.2%
YTD2.88%
1 Year66.56%
09 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹448.55, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹444.9

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 448.55, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% and has seen a net increase of 3.65 points.

09 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹448.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, there were a total of 142,670 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 448.25.

