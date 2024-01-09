Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹448.45 and closed at ₹448.25. The stock had a high of ₹455 and a low of ₹442.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,366.81 crore. The 52-week high is ₹460 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 142,670 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.