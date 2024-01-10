Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹448.55 and closed at ₹444.9. The stock had a high of ₹456.95 and a low of ₹443. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,426.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹460 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 142,493 shares.
10 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
