Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 325.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

The stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 329.65 and closed at 325.15 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 333.95, while the lowest price was 318.65. The market capitalization of the company is 6,241.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 408.75 and 255.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹325.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, a total of 4,173 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 325.15.

