Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 447.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 450.75 and closed at 447.45. The stock's high for the day was 453.8 and the low was 435.85. The company's market capitalization is 10,418.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 460 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 91,788 shares on the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹447.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 91,788. The closing price for the stock was 447.45.

