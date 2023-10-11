Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Plunges in Trading

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹329.65 and closed at ₹325.15. The stock reached a high of ₹339.9 and a low of ₹318.65. The company has a market cap of ₹6256.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹408.75 and the 52-week low is ₹255.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 18031 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is at ₹327 with a percent change of -0.85. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease of 0.85% in value. The net change is -2.8, indicating a decrease of 2.8 points.
The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹329.8. It has experienced a 1.43% increase in its price, with a net change of ₹4.65.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, there were 18,031 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹325.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!