Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 329.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 329.65 and closed at 325.15. The stock reached a high of 339.9 and a low of 318.65. The company has a market cap of 6256.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 408.75 and the 52-week low is 255.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 18031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price NSE Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹327, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹329.8

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is at 327 with a percent change of -0.85. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease of 0.85% in value. The net change is -2.8, indicating a decrease of 2.8 points.

11 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹329.8, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹325.15

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 329.8. It has experienced a 1.43% increase in its price, with a net change of 4.65.

11 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹325.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, there were 18,031 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 325.15.

