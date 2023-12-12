LIVE UPDATES

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 402.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.