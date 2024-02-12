Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Plunges on Market Turmoil

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹643.05 and the close price was ₹632.75. The stock had a high of ₹646.7 and a low of ₹605.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,393.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹646.95 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 116,912 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹605.1. There has been a percent change of -2.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.01%
|3 Months
|100.07%
|6 Months
|66.13%
|YTD
|42.21%
|1 Year
|104.34%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that its price is ₹617.7, with a percent change of -2.38. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -15.05, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹15.05.
On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a trading volume of 116,912 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹632.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!