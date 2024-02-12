Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Plunges on Market Turmoil

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹643.05 and the close price was ₹632.75. The stock had a high of ₹646.7 and a low of ₹605.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,393.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹646.95 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 116,912 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.