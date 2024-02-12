Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Plunges on Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 617.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 605.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 643.05 and the close price was 632.75. The stock had a high of 646.7 and a low of 605.35. The market capitalization of the company is 14,393.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 646.95 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 116,912 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹605.1, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹617.7

The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 605.1. There has been a percent change of -2.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.

12 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.01%
3 Months100.07%
6 Months66.13%
YTD42.21%
1 Year104.34%
12 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹617.7, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹632.75

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that its price is 617.7, with a percent change of -2.38. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -15.05, meaning the stock has decreased by 15.05.

12 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹632.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a trading volume of 116,912 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 632.75.

