Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Plunges

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 468.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 452.9 and the close price was 447.1. The high for the day was 469.45 and the low was 452.45. The market capitalization is 10,924.88 crore. The 52-week high is 460 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,352,870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹464, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹468.85

The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 464, which represents a decrease of 1.03%. The net change in the stock price is -4.85.

12 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is 465.35, while the high price is 478.

12 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹467.75, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹468.85

The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is 467.75. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, implying a decrease of 1.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.35%
3 Months42.45%
6 Months60.7%
YTD8.48%
1 Year74.45%
12 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹468.85, up 4.86% from yesterday's ₹447.1

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 468.85, which represents a 4.86% increase. The net change in price is 21.75.

12 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹447.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,352,870. The closing price for the day was 447.1 per share.

