Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Plunges

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹452.9 and the close price was ₹447.1. The high for the day was ₹469.45 and the low was ₹452.45. The market capitalization is ₹10,924.88 crore. The 52-week high is ₹460 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,352,870 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹464, which represents a decrease of 1.03%. The net change in the stock price is -4.85.
The current day's low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is ₹465.35, while the high price is ₹478.
The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹467.75. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, implying a decrease of ₹1.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.35%
|3 Months
|42.45%
|6 Months
|60.7%
|YTD
|8.48%
|1 Year
|74.45%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹468.85, which represents a 4.86% increase. The net change in price is 21.75.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,352,870. The closing price for the day was ₹447.1 per share.
