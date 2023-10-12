Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 329.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock opened at 332 and closed at 329.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 332 and the low was 313.35. The market capitalization of the company is 5,944.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 408.75 and the 52-week low is 255.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,538 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹329.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, a total of 74,538 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 329.8.

