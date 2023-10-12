Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock opened at ₹332 and closed at ₹329.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹332 and the low was ₹313.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5,944.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹408.75 and the 52-week low is ₹255.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,538 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹329.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, a total of 74,538 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹329.8.