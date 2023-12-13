Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2023, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 422.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Dec 2023, 08:08:06 AM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹422.75 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!