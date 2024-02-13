Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Plummets

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹620.35 and closed at ₹617.7. The stock reached a high of ₹625.55 and a low of ₹586.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,675.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹646.95 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 203,099 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is ₹557.55, while the high price is ₹567.45.
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹557.55, and it has experienced a 4.99% decrease in value. This represents a net change of -29.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.11%
|3 Months
|89.0%
|6 Months
|58.57%
|YTD
|35.1%
|1 Year
|95.84%
On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a trading volume of 203,099 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹617.7.
