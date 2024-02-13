Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 586.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 557.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 620.35 and closed at 617.7. The stock reached a high of 625.55 and a low of 586.85. The market capitalization of the company is 13,675.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 646.95 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 203,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is 557.55, while the high price is 567.45.

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.11%
3 Months89.0%
6 Months58.57%
YTD35.1%
1 Year95.84%
13 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹617.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a trading volume of 203,099 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 617.7.

