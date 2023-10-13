Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Soars

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 307.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 297.7 and closed at 313.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 322.85 and a low of 297.7. The market capitalization of the company is 5833.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 408.75 and the 52-week low is 255.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 91170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price NSE Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹310.9, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹307.5

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 310.9. The stock has experienced a 1.11% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.4.

13 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹304.85, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹307.5

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 304.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.86% or a net change of -2.65.

13 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹313.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 91,170. The closing price of the stock was 313.35.

