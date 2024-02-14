Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -4.95 %. The stock closed at 586.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 557.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 557.55 and closed at 586.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 569.45 and a low of 557.55. The market capitalization of the company is 12,998.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 646.95 and 253.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 313,657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹586.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, the total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 313,657. The closing price for the stock was 586.85.

