Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹557.55 and closed at ₹586.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹569.45 and a low of ₹557.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,998.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹646.95 and ₹253.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 313,657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.