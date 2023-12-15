Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a stable trading day, with an opening price of ₹425.05 and a closing price of ₹424.70. The stock reached a high of ₹435 and a low of ₹416.20. The company has a market capitalization of ₹8,047.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.90, while the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 180,728 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹436.15. It has experienced a 2.84% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 12.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.1%
|3 Months
|10.94%
|6 Months
|34.81%
|YTD
|58.69%
|1 Year
|41.89%
The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹441.95. There has been a 4.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.85.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 180,728. The closing price for the stock was ₹424.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!