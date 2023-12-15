Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a stable trading day, with an opening price of ₹425.05 and a closing price of ₹424.70. The stock reached a high of ₹435 and a low of ₹416.20. The company has a market capitalization of ₹8,047.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.90, while the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 180,728 shares.

