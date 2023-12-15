Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 2.84 %. The stock closed at 424.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a stable trading day, with an opening price of 425.05 and a closing price of 424.70. The stock reached a high of 435 and a low of 416.20. The company has a market capitalization of 8,047.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.90, while the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 180,728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹436.15, up 2.84% from yesterday's ₹424.1

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 436.15. It has experienced a 2.84% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 12.05.

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.1%
3 Months10.94%
6 Months34.81%
YTD58.69%
1 Year41.89%
15 Dec 2023, 09:23 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹441.95, up 4.21% from yesterday's ₹424.1

The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is 441.95. There has been a 4.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.85.

15 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹424.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 180,728. The closing price for the stock was 424.7.

