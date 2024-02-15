Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy sees surge in trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹532.15, while the close price was ₹557.8. The stock had a high of ₹585.65 and a low of ₹532.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,647.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹646.95, while the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 260,369 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.45%
|3 Months
|79.63%
|6 Months
|64.6%
|YTD
|34.69%
|1 Year
|94.08%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹585.65, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 27.85. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with the price rising by 4.99% and the net change being 27.85. This suggests that there is positive market sentiment towards the company, and investors may be optimistic about its future prospects.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 260,369 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹557.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!