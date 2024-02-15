Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy sees surge in trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹532.15, while the close price was ₹557.8. The stock had a high of ₹585.65 and a low of ₹532.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,647.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹646.95, while the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 260,369 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.