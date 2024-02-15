Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy sees surge in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 557.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 532.15, while the close price was 557.8. The stock had a high of 585.65 and a low of 532.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,647.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 646.95, while the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 260,369 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.45%
3 Months79.63%
6 Months64.6%
YTD34.69%
1 Year94.08%
15 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹585.65, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹557.8

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 585.65, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 27.85. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with the price rising by 4.99% and the net change being 27.85. This suggests that there is positive market sentiment towards the company, and investors may be optimistic about its future prospects.

15 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹557.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 260,369 shares. The closing price of the stock was 557.8.

