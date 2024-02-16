Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Plummet

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹589.65, while the closing price was ₹584.9. The stock reached a high of ₹594.1 and a low of ₹574 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is ₹13,511.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹646.95, while the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 144,061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that its price is ₹579.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
