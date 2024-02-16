Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 584.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 579.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 589.65, while the closing price was 584.9. The stock reached a high of 594.1 and a low of 574 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is 13,511.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 646.95, while the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 144,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹579.8, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹584.9

The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that its price is 579.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹584.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 144,061. The closing price of the stock was 584.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!