Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Today's Trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹464.45 and closed at ₹461.5 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹474, while the lowest price was ₹459.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹10,744.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹478, and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The stock had a trading volume of 122,541 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.