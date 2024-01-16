Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 461.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 464.45 and closed at 461.5 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was 474, while the lowest price was 459.05. The company's market capitalization is 10,744.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 478, and the 52-week low is 253.45. The stock had a trading volume of 122,541 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹462.6, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹461.1

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 462.6. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.5.

16 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹461.25, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹461.1

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 461.25. There has been a 0.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

16 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹461.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 122,541. The closing price for the day was 461.5.

