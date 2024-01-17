Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹461.25 and the closing price was ₹461.1. The stock reached a high of ₹465.65 and a low of ₹445 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,670.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹478 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 71,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.