Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 461.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 461.25 and the closing price was 461.1. The stock reached a high of 465.65 and a low of 445 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,670.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 478 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 71,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹461.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 71,158 shares. The closing price for the day was 461.1 per share.

