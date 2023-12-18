Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 420.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 445.3 and closed at 424.1. The stock reached a high of 445.3 and a low of 409.6. The company has a market capitalization of 7972.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 445.3 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The stock had a trading volume of 709,406 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock reached a low of 427.7 and a high of 441.15 on the current day.

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹441.15, up 5% from yesterday's ₹420.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 441.15. There has been a 5% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 21 points.

18 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.18%
3 Months8.36%
6 Months32.32%
YTD54.11%
1 Year38.86%
18 Dec 2023, 09:18 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹428.85, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹420.15

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 428.85 with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 8.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.07% and the price has increased by 8.7 points.

18 Dec 2023, 08:21 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹424.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the stock had a volume of 709,406 shares. The closing price for the stock was 424.1.

