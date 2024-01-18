Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 449.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 449.5 and the close price was 457.95. The high for the day was 458.2 and the low was 446.65. The market cap for the company is 10,463.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 478 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 103,571 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹455.55, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹449.05

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 455.55. There has been a 1.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.5.

18 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹457.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, the total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 103,571. The closing price for the shares was 457.95.

