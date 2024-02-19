Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹591.15 and closed at ₹579.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹592.9 and the low was ₹580.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,672.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹646.95 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 36,651 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST
