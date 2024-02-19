Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 579.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 586.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 591.15 and closed at 579.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 592.9 and the low was 580.2. The market capitalization stands at 13,672.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 646.95 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 36,651 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹579.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume was 36651 shares with a closing price of 579.8.

