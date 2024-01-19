Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -3.02 %. The stock closed at 449.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 455.55 and closed at 449.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of 455.55 and a low of 434. The market capitalization of the company is 10,147.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 478 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 143,929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹435.5, down -3.02% from yesterday's ₹449.05

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 435.5 with a percent change of -3.02 and a net change of -13.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

19 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹449.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a volume of 143,929 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 449.05.

