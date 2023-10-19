Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 266.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 253.45 and closed at 266.75. The stock had a high of 265.8 and a low of 253.45. The market capitalization of the company is 4914.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 408.75 and the 52-week low is 255.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 49,966 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock today was 253.45, while the high price was 272.45.

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹266.75 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE saw a volume of 49,966 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 266.75.

