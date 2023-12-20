Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹444.65 and closed at ₹441.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹459 and a low of ₹441. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,322.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹445.3 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 522,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.