Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 441.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 444.65 and closed at 441.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 459 and a low of 441. The market capitalization of the company is 10,322.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 445.3 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 522,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹441.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, a total of 522,265 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 441.1.

