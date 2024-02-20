Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹598.45 and closed at ₹586.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹616, while the low was ₹590.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14079.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹646.95 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 353,579 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
