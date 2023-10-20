Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Strong Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹253.45 and the close price was ₹266.75. The stock had a high of ₹280.05 and a low of ₹253.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5313.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹408.75 and the 52-week low is ₹255.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 169,045 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.