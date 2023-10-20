Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Strong Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹253.45 and the close price was ₹266.75. The stock had a high of ₹280.05 and a low of ₹253.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5313.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹408.75 and the 52-week low is ₹255.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 169,045 shares.
The current day's high and low data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹280 Today's high price: ₹288
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹285, with a percent change of 1.77. This means that the stock has increased by 1.77% from its previous price. The net change in the stock price is 4.95, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.95 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive change in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.28%
|3 Months
|-20.52%
|6 Months
|-8.97%
|YTD
|4.62%
|1 Year
|-5.32%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹286 with a percent change of 2.12. This means that the stock has increased by 2.12% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 5.95, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹5.95.
On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a trading volume of 169,045 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹266.75.
