Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Strong Trading Day

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 280.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 253.45 and the close price was 266.75. The stock had a high of 280.05 and a low of 253.45. The market capitalization of the company is 5313.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 408.75 and the 52-week low is 255.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 169,045 shares.

The current day's high and low data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is as follows: Today's low price: 280 Today's high price: 288

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is 285, with a percent change of 1.77. This means that the stock has increased by 1.77% from its previous price. The net change in the stock price is 4.95, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.95 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive change in its price.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.28%
3 Months-20.52%
6 Months-8.97%
YTD4.62%
1 Year-5.32%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is 286 with a percent change of 2.12. This means that the stock has increased by 2.12% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 5.95, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.95.

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a trading volume of 169,045 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 266.75.

