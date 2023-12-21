Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹449.75, while the close price was ₹443.05. The stock reached a high of ₹451.8 and a low of ₹420.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,847.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹459, and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 269,352 shares.
The current day's low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is ₹408.55, while the high price is ₹427.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.45%
|3 Months
|9.84%
|6 Months
|36.73%
|YTD
|58.09%
|1 Year
|54.54%
The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹423.2 with a net change of 0.5, representing a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹422.7 with a percent change of -4.59. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.59% compared to the previous period. The net change is -20.35, indicating a decrease of ₹20.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 269,352. The closing price of the shares was ₹443.05.
