Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 422.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 423.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 449.75, while the close price was 443.05. The stock reached a high of 451.8 and a low of 420.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9,847.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 459, and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 269,352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is 408.55, while the high price is 427.55.

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.45%
3 Months9.84%
6 Months36.73%
YTD58.09%
1 Year54.54%
21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price NSE Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹423.2, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹422.7

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 423.2 with a net change of 0.5, representing a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹422.7, down -4.59% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 422.7 with a percent change of -4.59. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.59% compared to the previous period. The net change is -20.35, indicating a decrease of 20.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹443.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 269,352. The closing price of the shares was 443.05.

