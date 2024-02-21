Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹613, reached a high of ₹614.85, and a low of ₹591 before closing at ₹604.2. The market cap stood at ₹13,915.59 crore with a 52-week high of ₹646.95 and a 52-week low of ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 121,708 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.