Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 597.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 607.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 613, reached a high of 614.85, and a low of 591 before closing at 604.2. The market cap stood at 13,915.59 crore with a 52-week high of 646.95 and a 52-week low of 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 121,708 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹607.85, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹597.15

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently priced at 607.85, with a 1.79% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 10.7 points.

21 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹604.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a trading volume of 121,708 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 604.20.

