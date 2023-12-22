Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy saw an open price of ₹412.65 and a close price of ₹422.7. The stock reached a high of ₹431.55 and a low of ₹408.55. The market capitalization for the company is currently at ₹9,913.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹459 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 199,439 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹427.65, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.51% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 2.15.
