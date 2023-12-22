Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 425.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy saw an open price of 412.65 and a close price of 422.7. The stock reached a high of 431.55 and a low of 408.55. The market capitalization for the company is currently at 9,913.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 459 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 199,439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹427.65, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹425.5

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 427.65, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.51% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 2.15.

22 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹422.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 199,439. The closing price of the stock was 422.7.

