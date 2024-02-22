Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -4.22 %. The stock closed at 597.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy started the day at 607.85 and closed at 597.15. The high for the day was 607.85, while the low was 568. The market capitalization stands at 13328.34 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 646.95 and the low is 253.45. BSE trading volume was 74135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹571.95, down -4.22% from yesterday's ₹597.15

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently priced at 571.95 with a percent change of -4.22% and a net change of -25.2 points. This indicates a recent decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹597.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume was 74135 shares and the closing price was 597.15.

