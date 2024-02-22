Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy started the day at ₹607.85 and closed at ₹597.15. The high for the day was ₹607.85, while the low was ₹568. The market capitalization stands at 13328.34 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹646.95 and the low is ₹253.45. BSE trading volume was 74135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.