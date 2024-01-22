 Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Strong Market Performance | Mint
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Strong Market Performance
LIVE UPDATES

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Strong Market Performance

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 479.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 503.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price TodayPremium
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 503.8 and closed at 479.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 503.8 and a low of 503.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 11,739.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 479.85 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:33:51 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kalpataru Projects International722.65-1.1-0.15761.8480.211739.17
GR Infraprojects1162.817.01.481381.6930.011243.0
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy503.823.954.99479.85253.459556.75
PNC Infratech401.45-5.3-1.3420.85261.2510298.76
Anant Raj320.53.551.12332.090.8510387.29
22 Jan 2024, 11:29:24 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock was 503.8, while the high price was also 503.8.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10:55 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹503.8, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹479.85

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 503.8. The stock has seen a percentage change of 4.99, with a net change of 23.95.

22 Jan 2024, 10:36:37 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:31:36 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:15:04 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is 503.8 and the high price is also 503.8.

22 Jan 2024, 10:03:00 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:45:43 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:45:25 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.04%
3 Months58.68%
6 Months31.53%
YTD11.06%
1 Year82.01%
22 Jan 2024, 09:08:01 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:11:11 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹479.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 17,942 shares. The closing price for the day was 479.85.

