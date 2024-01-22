Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Strong Market Performance

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹503.8 and closed at ₹479.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹503.8 and a low of ₹503.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,739.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹479.85 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.