Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Strong Market Performance

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹503.8 and closed at ₹479.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹503.8 and a low of ₹503.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,739.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹479.85 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,942 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kalpataru Projects International
|722.65
|-1.1
|-0.15
|761.8
|480.2
|11739.17
|GR Infraprojects
|1162.8
|17.0
|1.48
|1381.6
|930.0
|11243.0
|Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy
|503.8
|23.95
|4.99
|479.85
|253.45
|9556.75
|PNC Infratech
|401.45
|-5.3
|-1.3
|420.85
|261.25
|10298.76
|Anant Raj
|320.5
|3.55
|1.12
|332.0
|90.85
|10387.29
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.04%
|3 Months
|58.68%
|6 Months
|31.53%
|YTD
|11.06%
|1 Year
|82.01%
On the last day of trading, the volume of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 17,942 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹479.85.
