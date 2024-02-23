Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹578.85 and closed at ₹571.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹595.95 and the low was ₹556. The market capitalization stands at 13728.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹646.95 and ₹253.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 150639 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.