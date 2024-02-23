Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 2.99 %. The stock closed at 571.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 578.85 and closed at 571.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 595.95 and the low was 556. The market capitalization stands at 13728.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 646.95 and 253.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 150639 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹571.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 150,639. The closing price for the stock was 571.95.

