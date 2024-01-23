Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stocks soar in trading today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had an open price of ₹528.95 and a close price of ₹503.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹528.95 and a low of ₹528.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,325.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹479.85, while the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 3534 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap National Standard India 5598.0 -342.35 -5.76 8700.0 3882.0 11196.0 Kalpataru Projects International 724.75 2.1 0.29 761.8 480.2 11773.28 Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy 528.95 25.15 4.99 479.85 253.45 10033.83 GR Infraprojects 1168.35 5.7 0.49 1381.6 930.0 11296.66 PNC Infratech 398.05 -4.85 -1.2 420.85 261.25 10211.54

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is ₹515.55, while the high price is ₹528.95.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price NSE Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹528.95, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹503.8 The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹528.95, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 25.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change of almost 5%. The net change of 25.15 suggests that the stock has gained ₹25.15 in value. Overall, this data indicates that Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock has performed well and has seen a notable increase in value.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap National Standard India 5807.0 -133.35 -2.24 8700.0 3882.0 11614.0 Kalpataru Projects International 726.7 4.05 0.56 761.8 480.2 11804.96 Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy 528.95 25.15 4.99 479.85 253.45 10033.83 GR Infraprojects 1163.55 0.9 0.08 1381.6 930.0 11250.25 PNC Infratech 394.8 -8.1 -2.01 420.85 261.25 10128.17

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹528.95, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹503.8 The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹528.95, which represents a percent change of 4.99. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.99%. The net change is 25.15, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹25.15. Click here for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Profit Loss

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock today was ₹515.55, while the high price reached ₹528.95.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates STERLING & WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY More Information

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price NSE Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹519.25, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹503.8 Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock has seen a price increase of 3.07%, resulting in a net change of 15.45 rupees. The current stock price stands at 519.25 rupees.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 9.28% 3 Months 67.22% 6 Months 38.1% YTD 16.61% 1 Year 84.94%

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹503.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, a total of 3,534 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹503.8.