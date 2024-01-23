Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stocks soar in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 503.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 528.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had an open price of 528.95 and a close price of 503.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 528.95 and a low of 528.95. The market capitalization of the company is 12,325.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 479.85, while the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 3534 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
National Standard India5598.0-342.35-5.768700.03882.011196.0
Kalpataru Projects International724.752.10.29761.8480.211773.28
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy528.9525.154.99479.85253.4510033.83
GR Infraprojects1168.355.70.491381.6930.011296.66
PNC Infratech398.05-4.85-1.2420.85261.2510211.54
23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is 515.55, while the high price is 528.95.

23 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price NSE Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹528.95, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹503.8

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 528.95, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 25.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change of almost 5%. The net change of 25.15 suggests that the stock has gained 25.15 in value. Overall, this data indicates that Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock has performed well and has seen a notable increase in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
National Standard India5807.0-133.35-2.248700.03882.011614.0
Kalpataru Projects International726.74.050.56761.8480.211804.96
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy528.9525.154.99479.85253.4510033.83
GR Infraprojects1163.550.90.081381.6930.011250.25
PNC Infratech394.8-8.1-2.01420.85261.2510128.17
23 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹528.95, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹503.8

The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is 528.95, which represents a percent change of 4.99. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.99%. The net change is 25.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 25.15.

Click here for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock today was 515.55, while the high price reached 528.95.

23 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price NSE Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹519.25, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹503.8

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock has seen a price increase of 3.07%, resulting in a net change of 15.45 rupees. The current stock price stands at 519.25 rupees.

23 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.28%
3 Months67.22%
6 Months38.1%
YTD16.61%
1 Year84.94%
23 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹503.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, a total of 3,534 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 503.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.