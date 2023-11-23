Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 314.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 330.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 330.5 and closed at 314.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 330.5 and a low of 330.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 6,271.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 408.75 and 253.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 33,012 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 12:17 PM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is 330.5 and the high price is also 330.5.

23 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹314.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 33,012 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 314.8.

