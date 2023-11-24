Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 330.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 330.5 and the close price was 314.8. The stock's high and low for the day were both 330.5. The market capitalization of the company is 6,271.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 408.75 and 253.45, respectively. The volume traded on the BSE was 40,850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹335, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹330.5

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 335, which represents a percent change of 1.36. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 4.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 4.5 units. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive movement in price.

24 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.13%
3 Months-14.84%
6 Months18.52%
YTD23.67%
1 Year19.7%
24 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹332, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹330.5

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 332. The stock has seen a 0.45% increase in price, with a net change of 1.5.

24 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹314.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,850. The closing price of the stock was 314.8.

