Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy surges in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹330.5 and the close price was ₹314.8. The stock's high and low for the day were both ₹330.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,271.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹408.75 and ₹253.45, respectively. The volume traded on the BSE was 40,850 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹335, which represents a percent change of 1.36. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 4.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 4.5 units. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive movement in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.13%
|3 Months
|-14.84%
|6 Months
|18.52%
|YTD
|23.67%
|1 Year
|19.7%
The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹332. The stock has seen a 0.45% increase in price, with a net change of 1.5.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,850. The closing price of the stock was ₹314.8.
