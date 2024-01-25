Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy sees bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 4.86 %. The stock closed at 548.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 575.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 539.25, and the close price was 522.8. The stock had a high of 548.9 and a low of 508. The market cap of the company is 12,790.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 479.85, and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 319,712 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price NSE Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹575.55, up 4.86% from yesterday's ₹548.9

The stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has increased by 4.86% or 26.65. The current stock price is 575.55.

25 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹564.95, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹548.9

The stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has increased by 2.92% or 16.05. The current stock price stands at 564.95.

25 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹522.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 319,712. The closing price for the stock was 522.8.

