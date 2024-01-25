Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy sees bullish trading day

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹539.25, and the close price was ₹522.8. The stock had a high of ₹548.9 and a low of ₹508. The market cap of the company is ₹12,790.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹479.85, and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 319,712 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.