Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy experiences stock decline

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy saw the stock open at ₹427.65 and close at ₹425.5. The highest price for the day was ₹444.1, while the lowest was ₹424.65. The market capitalization for the company is ₹10,263.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹459 and ₹253.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 151,478 shares.
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹439.9. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.87%
|3 Months
|13.86%
|6 Months
|52.22%
|YTD
|64.7%
|1 Year
|66.82%
The stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has increased by 3.54% to reach ₹440.55. This represents a net change of 15.05 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a trading volume of 151,478 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹425.5.
