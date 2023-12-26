Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy experiences stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 440.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy saw the stock open at 427.65 and close at 425.5. The highest price for the day was 444.1, while the lowest was 424.65. The market capitalization for the company is 10,263.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 459 and 253.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 151,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹439.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹440.55

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is 439.9. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of 0.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.87%
3 Months13.86%
6 Months52.22%
YTD64.7%
1 Year66.82%
26 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹440.55, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹425.5

The stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has increased by 3.54% to reach 440.55. This represents a net change of 15.05 in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹425.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a trading volume of 151,478 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 425.5.

