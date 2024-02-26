Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Shares in the Green Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹597.85 and closed at ₹589.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹603.15 and the low was ₹587.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,949.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹646.95 and ₹253.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,921 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently trading at ₹598.55, with a net change of 9.5 and a percent change of 1.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a volume of 41,921 shares with a closing price of ₹589.05 on the BSE.
