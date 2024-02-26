Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Shares in the Green Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 589.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 597.85 and closed at 589.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 603.15 and the low was 587.35. The market capitalization stood at 13,949.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were 646.95 and 253.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,921 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹598.55, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹589.05

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently trading at 598.55, with a net change of 9.5 and a percent change of 1.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹589.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a volume of 41,921 shares with a closing price of 589.05 on the BSE.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!