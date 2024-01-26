Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 548.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 564.95 and closed at 548.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 576.3, while the lowest price was 560. The market capitalization of the company stands at 13,428.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 479.85 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 184,648 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹576.3, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹548.9

The stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has increased by 4.99% to reach 576.3. This represents a net change of 27.4.

26 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹548.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, a total of 184,648 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 548.9.

