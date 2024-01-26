Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹564.95 and closed at ₹548.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹576.3, while the lowest price was ₹560. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹13,428.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹479.85 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 184,648 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
