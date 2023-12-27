Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 438.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 446.95, while the close price was 440.55. The stock reached a high of 446.95 and a low of 434.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 10,226.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 459, while the 52-week low is 253.45. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 137,094.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹440, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹438.95

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price of the stock is 440. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.05.

27 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹440.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 137,094. The closing price of the shares was 440.55.

