Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Shares Dip in Trading Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹598.55 with an open price of ₹609.8. The high for the day was ₹609.8, and the low was ₹583.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹13670.15 cr. The 52-week high is ₹646.95, and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 53958 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.1%
|3 Months
|55.94%
|6 Months
|52.21%
|YTD
|35.36%
|1 Year
|97.75%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹586.55, with a percent change of -2% and a net change of -12. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a volume of 53,958 shares with a closing price of ₹598.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!