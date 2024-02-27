Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Shares Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -2 %. The stock closed at 598.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 586.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at 598.55 with an open price of 609.8. The high for the day was 609.8, and the low was 583.65. The market capitalization stands at 13670.15 cr. The 52-week high is 646.95, and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 53958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.1%
3 Months55.94%
6 Months52.21%
YTD35.36%
1 Year97.75%
27 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹586.55, down -2% from yesterday's ₹598.55

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 586.55, with a percent change of -2% and a net change of -12. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹598.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a volume of 53,958 shares with a closing price of 598.55.

